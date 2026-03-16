Supply Of Domestic And Commercial Cylinders Making Recovery In Karnataka

BENGALURU: Supply of domestic as well as commercial gas cylinders have recovered for the last 3-days as official records point at an increase in supply of cylinders marginally.

As per a release from the officials of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs, Bengaluru on Sunday said supply of domestic gas cylinders were 3, 52, 921 as on March 12 and it went to 3,86, 363 on March 23. On Sunday, supply of domestic gas cylinders touched 4, 02, 373.

Even the supply of commercial gas cylinders which hit hotels the most also saw slight improvement in its supply on Sunday. Officials stated the supply of commercial gas cylinders was 5,058 on March 12 and it was 6,371 on Saturday while it was 9,512 on Sunday.

The last 3-days accounted for 11, 41, 657 domestic gas cylinders supplies and as many as 20, 941 commercial gas cylinders supply in the State.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Hotels Association members are keeping their fingers crossed hoping the supply of commercial gas cylinders is back to normal at the earliest. Owing to shortage of commercial gas cylinders, many hotels have shut their doors while others are running with a cut in their menus. Some are operating serving only beverages such as tea/coffee to conserve commercial gas cylinders available with them.

Bangalore Hotels Association president P.C. Rao told Deccan Chronicle “We have demanded at least 20 percent commercial gas cylinder supply for hotels in Bengaluru from Monday onwards and hope the demand is met by the State Government.”

Rao explained owing to services hit in hotels, it has affected farmers growing vegetables. Hotels have limited purchase of vegetables while many non-vegetarian hotels/ restaurants have cut on purchase of chicken.

“It has had a cascading effect on the business,” the Hotels Association president said and appealed to State Government to announce Rs 2 cut on every unit of power consumed by hotels after they switched over to the use of induction/electric stoves to serve customers until the supply of commercial gas cylinders are back to normal in the State.