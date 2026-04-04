Summer Alert: Rs 2,000 Fine For Water Wastage, Rs 5,000 For Illegal Taps

VIJAYAPURA: With summer setting in and to prevent water misuse, the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board has announced fines of Rs 2,000 for wastage of drinking water and Rs 5,000 for unauthorised tap connections in the city.

According to the Assistant Executive Engineer, a penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on those found wasting drinking water, while a fine of Rs 5,000, along with applicable connection charges, will be levied on those who have taken unauthorised tap connections.

Officials said the water supplied across various zones and wards in the city is meant strictly for drinking purposes and is calculated accordingly. At present, supply is based on an estimate of 135 litres per person per day, considering an average household of five members.

However, authorities have observed widespread misuse, with residents using drinking water for washing vehicles, watering gardens, and allowing taps to run unchecked, leading to water flowing onto roads and into drains. In some areas, power pumps have been installed to draw excess water, further disrupting supply.

The decision to impose penalties was taken at the Vijayapura City Corporation’s general body meeting held on December 30, 2025, following a model similar to that of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The officer appealed to the public to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage.