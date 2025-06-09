Suhas Shetty Murder Case to NIA; BJP Welcomes Decision

Leaders across the BJP and Hindu organisations have welcomed the Union Government’s decision to transfer the investigation of Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty’s murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), calling it a crucial step toward exposing what they allege is a deep-rooted nexus of anti-national elements operating in coastal Karnataka.Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, who had written to the Union Home Minister to hand over the case to the NIA, described the move as the “first step toward dismantling this nexus of anti-national forces in Dakshina Kannada.”“It is also a strong testimony to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s policy of zero tolerance towards anti-national activities. I thank our Union Home Minister Amit Shah for directing the National Investigation Agency to take up the case,” he said in a press statement.He accused the Congress of trying hard to resist the transfer, saying it would expose their alleged ties to the “unholy nexus of anti-national elements backed by the SDPI, a camouflaged version of the banned organisation PFI,” which, according to him, has long held the region hostage.Highlighting a pattern of inaction by the Congress-led state government in cases involving the targeted killings of Hindu activists, Chowta said he and other BJP leaders had strongly pushed for an NIA probe despite the state’s reluctance.“Accompanied by Suhas’ grieving parents, we met Governor Thawarchand Gehlot ji to demand an NIA probe. It will also help expose foreign funding, PFI links, and other criminal and anti-national activities carried out under political patronage,” he added.He described the NIA takeover as a moral victory for Suhas Shetty’s family and Hindu activists who have lost their lives for nationalist causes.“This sends a clear message—that Bharat will not tolerate such forces. Whether at the borders or within the country, New India will not let anyone bleed it without paying a price,” he said.State BJP Chief BY Vijayendra also welcomed the move.“Under the Congress-led state government, the investigation was losing direction, and hopes for justice were fading. At this critical juncture, the Centre’s decision to hand over the case to the NIA has revived faith that the perpetrators will be punished and the conspiracy exposed,” he stated.He also alleged that a disturbing trend had emerged where only Hindu activists were being targeted by the Anti-Communal Task Force, warning that this could compel the BJP to launch larger protests.The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed the Home Ministry’s decision as well.“The banned terrorist organisation PFI is behind the May 1 murder of Suhas Shetty in Bajpe. We had strongly demanded an NIA probe and held a massive protest in Bajpe,” said VHP State Joint General Secretary Sharan Pumpwell.“There is confidence that all the perpetrators, conspirators, and those who provided financial support will be arrested. This is a significant victory for the Hindu community’s struggle,” he added.Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also welcomed the decision.“The NIA, which has nationwide jurisdiction and functions without interference from the state government, is best equipped to handle such sensitive investigations,” he said in a post on X.“It has the autonomy, expertise, and mandate to crack complex cases, trace international funding, and dismantle sleeper cells,” he noted, adding that he was confident the NIA would bring justice not only in Suhas Shetty’s case but also in other unresolved killings of Hindu activists in the coastal belt.