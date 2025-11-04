Sugarcane Farmers’ Protest for Fair Price Enters Day 5 in Belagavi

Belagav: The indefinite protest by sugarcane farmers demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne entered its fifth day at Gurlapur Cross, about 7 km from the Taluk Headquarters Mudalagi in Belagavi district on Monday. Thousands of farmers from different districts continued their sit-in on the Nippani–Mudhol State Highway, blocking traffic.

Holding green flags the protesters raised slogans against the State government and sugar mill owners, accusing them of neglecting farmers’ interests.

Traffic on the highway remained blocked for the fifth consecutive day, forcing hundreds of vehicles to take alternate routes. The number of protesters has continued to swell over the past five days. Farmers have set up makeshift kitchens near the protest site, where they cook and share meals such as kadak rotti and other local dishes.

The protest, organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene and several farmers’ organisations, saw massive participation from farmers across Belagavi and nearby districts. Advocates from Mudalagi, Raibag and Gokak Bar Association, ex-servicemen from various parts, Pontiffs of various institutions, too visited the protestors and have declared their support.

Several leaders and elected representatives, cutting party lines too have stood by the farmers. On Monday, MP and former CM Jagadish Shettar arrived at the protest venue and demanded the state government to fulfill the demands of the farmers.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra is scheduled to join the farmers on Tuesday.

Farmers alleged that while sugar mills in neighbouring Maharashtra are paying Rs 3,600 per tonne, the Karnataka government has failed to fix a reasonable price for the ongoing crushing season.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled visited the protest site on Sunday and held talks with the farmers in an attempt to end the stalemate. However, as the district administration was unable to promise the protestors their rate, the farmers insisted on at least Rs 3,400 per tonne as an interim rate.

“If the district administration’s talks with factory owners yield a satisfactory decision, we will consider withdrawing the protest. Until then, the agitation will continue day and night,” said farmer leaders.

However, there has been no major step by the government in solving the problem.