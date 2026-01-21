Sudha Murty Calls Out Deepfake Videos of Her Promoting Investment Schemes

The Padma Bhushan awardee posted a video on her X handle, calling out those who were posting AI generated videos of her on social media platforms.

Hyderabad: Author and Founder-Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty has come out against her deepfake videos which were misused to promote financial schemes and investments.

“I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent. Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter. (sic),” she wrote along with a video message.

She said that many people she knows have lost money after believing it to be her real video and advice. “First of all, when all these financial transactions (related news) come on facebook, don’t trust (them). You will lose your money,” Murty said in the video. “As a rule, I never talk about investment,” she added.



