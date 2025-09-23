Sudha Murthy Receives Fraudlent Call, Prode On

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru city are investigating a complaint from Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy over her receiving a fraudulent phone call from an unidentified person who threatened to disconnect her mobile services over non-linking of her Aadhaar number.

The unidentified person introduced to Sudha Murthy claiming to be an employee of the department of telecommunications and the call was made to Sudha Murthy on September 5.

The unknown caller reportedly told Sudha Murthy that her mobile services will be disconnected by the department since her Aadhaar number has not been linked to her mobile number.

Cyber Crime Police have registered a First Information Report against the unidentified person and investigations are underway to trace the caller. Not much details were available immediately.