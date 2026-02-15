Stray Dogs Adopted Under City Corporation’s Adoption Programme In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As many as 20 stray dogs, once ferocious and locked-up in an observation centre by officials of Animal Husbandry attached to Bengaluru North City Corporation got a new lease of life after an animal welfare volunteer Sujaya Jagadish, a resident of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, adopted all of them in one go.

These stray dogs found themselves in an observation centre for about 4-months before they were adopted on Sunday and the adoption was done in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

These stray dogs were caught by North City Corporation after they found these dogs to be “aggressive” in nature and in turn attacked humans especially in Kodigehalli region of Bengaluru North City Corporation.

Animal Husbandry officer Gangadharaiah said “We caught these stray dogs and put them in an observation centre and we found these stray dogs calm in nature at the centre before they were picked-up for adoption.” The Animal Husbandry officer said “Earlier we used to get adoptions of stray dogs one or two at a time but not in such big numbers done by Sujaya Jagadish.”

Having done the adoption, Sujaya Jagadish told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday said "I observed these dogs at the observation centre and found these dogs no danger to humans before a decision was made to adopt them.”

She said the animal welfare volunteer said “There was encouragement from the Commissioner to go for adoption and I initiated talks to complete the adoption procedure. I have space to accommodate these adopted dogs and all arrangements have been made for them.”

Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said “All adopted dogs have been vaccinated, sterilized under the Animal Birth Control Programme, health-checked and properly tagged by the Corporation.”