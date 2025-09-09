Rabies Scare After Stray Dog Bites 15 in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Fifteen people, including some visually impaired inmates of Sajeevi School in Navanagar of Bagalkot district, were bitten by a stray dog suspected to be rabid on Monday.

District Surgeon Dr Mahesh confirmed that 15 people who the dog attacked had come to the government hospital for treatment—11 children and four adults.

“The pattern of injuries strongly suggests that the dog was rabid. Almost all cases are classified as Category-3 severe bites. Patients were given anti-tetanus injections and anti-rabies vaccines,” he said.

Out of the 15 victims, five have been admitted to the hospital for observation as they sustained serious injuries to the head, neck, and face. The remaining 10, who suffered bites on their hands and legs, were treated on an outpatient basis and discharged.

Doctors said those admitted had skin erosion and deep wounds, requiring close monitoring. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.