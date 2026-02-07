Stray Dog Attacks Leave 22 Injured in Ranebennur

Haveri: Atleast 22 persons, including a child, were injured in stray dog attacks reported from different parts of Ranebennur city on Friday evening.

The incidents were reported from places like Umashankar Nagar and Halageri Cross areas. In one of the incidents, a stray dog suddenly attacked a boy who was playing in front of his house, biting him and causing serious injuries.

According to sources, one dog was responsible for several of the attacks, while a few other incidents involved different dogs.

Haveri District Health Officer told Deccan Chronicle that eight persons were admitted to the taluk government hospital for treatment, while the others were given first aid and discharged.

“We have provided the required medicines and treatment. Some of the injured are in the taluk hospital, while others have been sent home after treatment. They have been advised to return for the next scheduled anti-rabies injection,” he said.

City Municipal Commissioner Fakirappa Ingalagi said the civic body had intensified its drive to control the stray dog population. “As part of our ongoing programme, stray dogs are being captured and taken for Animal Birth Control. The process is continuing. Yesterday and today, we caught 27 dogs. Over the past year, about 1,200 dogs have undergone the process,” he said.