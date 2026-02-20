Stone Pelting At Shivaji Jayanti Procession In Bagalkot

Bagalkot : Tension gripped parts of Bagalkot city on Thursday night after miscreants pelted stones at a procession taken out as part of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders in the city and adjoining areas.

The procession, organised under the banner of Maratha Hithachintakara Sangha, began from the Killa Ambabhavani temple and passed through Mutton Market Cross, Halekayipalle Market, Melligery petrol pump, Basaveshwara Circle on MG Road and OP Vallabhai Chowk.

Trouble erupted when the procession reached near Panaka Masjid, where unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones, leading to panic.

Police brought the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported, officials said, but the incident created a tense atmosphere in parts of the city.

It is said that about 2 police, including Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal, sustained scratch injuries in the incident.

Addressing reporters, Goyal said that no one suffered serious injuries. “The procession was away. Two stones were thrown which hit police, including me. We sustained only minor scratches and no major injuries. The stones did not hit any members of the procession but only the police,” he clarified.

He added that police were verifying CCTV footage and video clips to ascertain from where the stones were thrown and the motive behind the incident.

“Police officials, including myself, were on bandobast duty from the beginning till the end. The procession continued and concluded peacefully,” he said.

A case has been registered and police officials are investigating the case.

In the wake of the disturbance, the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Santosh B Jagalasar, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in Bagalkote city as well as Navanagar and Vidyagiri areas.

The order, which will remain in force from the midnight of February 19 till the midnight of February 24, prohibits the assembly or movement of four or more persons in public places. Carrying of dangerous weapons, activities that could endanger public safety, and holding of meetings, programmes or protests without prior permission have also been banned.

Police have been directed to strictly enforce the restrictions and deploy adequate personnel in sensitive localities. Officials said the measures were taken to prevent any further untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the public and protection of property.

Meanwhile Hindu organisations have demanded immediate arrest of those involved in stone pelting. A meeting of the hindu organization leaders is scheduled to be held today.