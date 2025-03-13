State government withdraws CID probe into protocol misuse by actress accused in gold smuggling

BENGALURU: While, a probe is underway by a senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on the order of the State Government into the reported misuse of protocol by actress Ranya Rao, an accused in gold smuggling case, the State Government on Wednesday withdrew its order for probe by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the case.

The probe by Gurav Gupta has been given a week's time to submit his report to the State Government on dereliction of duty by policemen over misuse and violations of protocol by actress, meantthis means withdrew its order for probe by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on alleged protocol misuse and violations.

On Monday, the State Government issued simultaneous orders for CID probe and also another probe by senior IAS officer into the reported misuse of protocol and dereliction of duty by policemen.

It may be recalled here Ranya Rao was successfully intercepted by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on March 3 and recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars of foreign origin on her arrival from Dubai.

Citing, the State Government already constituted a separate probe under Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and giving him a week’s time to submit his report, the earlier order of CID probe has been withdrawn by the State Government.

It is said the actress made frequent foreign trips especially to Dubai from KIA and after she reached KIA, police allegedly provided escort to her residence.

A source said Ranya Rao travelled to Dubai at least four times in a fortnight before she was successfully intercepted by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a central agency, at KIA and at least 30 times in the last couple of months.

Currently, Ranya Rao has been remanded to judicial custody till March by Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru.