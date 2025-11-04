State Committed to Farmers’ Welfare: Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil

Vijayapura: The fixation of sugarcane prices is a decision of the Central Government, and coordination between sugar factories and farmers is essential in determining the price. In this regard, farmers should amicably resolve the issue and allow the crushing of sugarcane,” appealed Minister for Sugar, Sugarcane Development, and Agricultural Produce Marketing Shivanand Patil.

Addressing a press conference at the District Central Cooperative Bank hall on Tuesday, Patil appealed to farmers to resolve their issues amicably and allow crushing of sugarcane to begin without delay.

The Minister cautioned that any further delay in the crushing season would reduce the sugar content in the cane, causing financial losses to farmers. He urged both farmers and factories to arrive at a mutual understanding and begin crushing operations at the earliest.

“Unlike sunflower and maize, which are not fetching remunerative prices, sugarcane is currently getting good rates. Farmers must take advantage of this opportunity and resolve their disputes harmoniously to ensure timely crushing,” he said.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. We have extended several benefits, including electricity, water, and interest-free loans. The government is taking every step to ensure that no injustice is done to farmers,” he added.

Patil suggested that, similar to the pricing system followed for cooking gas, sugar prices too should be revised in a dual model separately for commercial and domestic consumption.

“The price of sugar supplied for public consumption can remain unchanged, while rates for commercial and industrial use should be increased. This would benefit both factories and farmers. The Centre should take an appropriate decision in this regard,” he said.

The minister further said that the government receives comprehensive reports on the financial transactions of sugar factories.

“If factories make additional profits from by-products, the government will ensure that farmers also receive a higher price accordingly,” he assured.