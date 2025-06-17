Stampede: Karnataka HC Questions Govt Over Sealed Cover Status Report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday questioned the state government for insisting on keeping its status report on the stampede in a sealed cover and underlined transparency and accountability in the investigation process. When the suo motu petition over the stampede, that claimed 11 lives on June 4, came up for hearing before Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said the government was not shying away from disclosure, but wanted to avoid prejudicing ongoing inquiries.

"We will place both reports next week," he said, referring to preliminary findings and interim assessments prepared by the state. The AG stressed that certain observations in the report were of preliminary nature and could be sensationalised by the media if made public prematurely. The bench reiterated that it would consider the question of keeping the status report inside a sealed cover and announced its decision to appoint an amicus curiae. Further, the court said it would seek assistance from the amicus curiae before arriving at a decision on the matter.

The court indicated a clear preference for transparency and accountability in the investigation process. The AG sought an adjournment of 20 to 25 days to allow all reports to come in. However, the bench appeared unconvinced. Why should that restrict us? the court asked, reiterating that the proceedings were not limited by the state's internal timelines.

The court said it intended to implead the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and DNA Networks -- three entities involved in the conduct and management of the IPL match. Advocates representing various applicants called for public disclosure of the state's report, arguing that transparency and accountability are vital.

A counsel, quoting from a legal precedent, said, A one-sided submission causes serious violation of natural justice. Another added, Sealed covers lead to a culture of opacity. The bench directed the counsel seeking enhancement of compensation for victims to submit their application to the Advocate General so the state could respond accordingly. The court ordered that notices be issued to KSCA, RCB, and DNA Networks, making them party respondents. The next hearing is scheduled for June 23.