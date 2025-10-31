Stalin Protests PM’s Remark Against TN in Bihar Hustings

Chennai:Expressing deep anguish over Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his divisive remarks accusing the people of Tamil Nadu of being against Biharis, Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly condemned the BJP’s repeated attempts to express hostility towards Tamils for mere electoral politics.

Besides the Chief Minister, who took to X to tell the Prime Minister to focus on the welfare and progress of the country, DMK organization secretary R S Bharathi and Lok Sabha member Dayanidhi Maran flayed the BJP and Modi for repeatedly making a bid to drive wedge between the people of the country.

Modi should not forget that he held the ‘esteemed position of Prime Minister for all the people of this nation’ and refrain from diminishing the dignity of that office through such divisive remarks, Stalin said.

‘In a nation as proud and diverse as India, which cherishes unity in diversity, the Prime Minister and the BJP must stop engaging in petty political acts that foster enmity between Hindus and Muslims, or between Tamils and the people of Bihar,’ he said.

Protesting against the remarks of the Prime Minister that degraded the Tamil people, Bharathi said that Modi was resorting to his usual false propaganda since the success of the election campaign of the INDIA coalition had given him the jitters.

When the people of several north Indian States were living in total harmony with the local people in Tamil Nadu, Modi was coming up with his usual false propaganda to create hostility towards Tamil people since he hoped that his party would get votes from it.

He recalled the Prime Minister adopting the same trick during the Odisha Assembly elections by saying that the lost keys of the Puri Jaganath temple were in Tamil Nadu suggesting that the people of the State were thieves. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had then named an Odisha IAS officer of Tamil Nadu origin and asked the people of Odisha if they were shameless to let a Tamilian rule their State, he said.

The DMK leader recalled a hullabaloo raised over a fake video circulated in 2023 to make an allegation that Biharis were being assaulted in Tamil Nadu, which was late proved to be not true by a team deputed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the reported that Biharis face no harassment or cruelty in the Tamil Nadu.

Making it clear that the DMK only opposed Hindi imposition and not the Hindi language or people speaking that language, Bharathi said Tamil soil would always protect the people from Bihar and no amount of false propaganda by the BJP or Modi would diminish the popularity of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Pointing out that the NDA’s election manifesto had promises that resonate with the successful welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Dayanidhi Maran said many Bihari migrant workers had spoken in praise of the excellent infrastructure and opportunities in Tamil Nadu openly in television talk shows.

Union Minister of State, L Murugan, issued a statement, saying that the DMK was playing hate politics and that the Chief Minister need not take classes for the BJP. He took a swipe at the Congress saying that it was aligning with parties that were opposed to Bihari people in Tamil Nadu and with those supporting them in Bihar.