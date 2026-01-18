Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji Ascends Paryaya Peetha of Udupi Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Shiroor Math ascended the Paryaya Peetha of Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Sunday, marking the commencement of his two-year tenure as the Paryaya seer.

The Paryaya celebration signifies the transfer of responsibility for the daily worship of Lord Krishna and the administration of the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math among the eight traditional Ashta Mathas of Udupi.

At 20 years of age, Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji is the youngest among the seers of Udupi.

As per tradition, the Swamiji began the Paryaya rituals with a holy dip at Danda Tirtha, near Kaup, about 15 km from Udupi. On his arrival at Jodukatte in Udupi, he offered pooja to Sri Devi and Bhu Devi Sahita Sri Vittala, the presiding deity of Sri Shiroor Math.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets to witness the grand procession, which featured elaborate tableaux, folk and classical art forms, and cultural troupes.

The procession included Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji along with the presiding deity of the Shiroor Math and seers of other Ashta Mathas — Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swamiji (Krishnapura), Sri Vidyadhisha Tirtha Swamiji (Palimaru), Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji (Pejawara), Sri Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swamiji (Kaniyooru), Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swamiji (Sode), Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji (junior pontiff of Adamaru math) and Sri Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swamiji (Junior pontiff of Palimaru math).

Upon reaching Ratha Beedhi (Car Street), the seers walked on a white cloth laid ceremonially up to the Kanakana Kindi. After offering prayers at the Kanakana Kindi, the Swamiji also had darshan of Sri Chandramaulishwara and Sri Anantheshwara, and offered special prayers to Sri Madhvacharya at the Anantheshwara Temple.

At Sri Krishna Math, Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji had darshan of Udupi Sri Krishna, Sri Mukhyaprana and other deities, and was formally welcomed by Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji and Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puthige Math.

In front of the idol of Sri Madhvacharya, at the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji ceremonially handed over the ‘Akshaya Patre’ and ‘Sattuga’ — the sacred vessel and ladle traditionally bestowed by Sri Madhvacharya — symbolising the transfer of Paryaya responsibilities. He then escorted the new Paryaya seer to the Sarvajna Peetha at the Simhasana.

All the seers later assembled at the ‘Aralu Gaddige,’ before proceeding to the Paryaya Darbar at the Rajangana, which was attended by several dignitaries. Representatives from Tirumala also handed over the prasadam on the occasion.

Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji has decided that during his two-year Paryaya term, continuous Veda Parayana will be organised, with scholars chanting all four Vedas daily from morning till night, with the aim of supporting Vedic scholars and encouraging students to take up Vedic studies.

Devotees will also be encouraged to render service at the Sri Krishna Math through cleanliness drives, annadana and other daily activities, for which registrations will be available on the Shiroor Math website.

Alongside regular worship, priority will be given to festivals, cultural programmes and annadana, with assurances of special focus on security, cleanliness and the preservation of age-old traditions.