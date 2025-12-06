Spiritual Guru Chakravarti Daneshwara Sri passes away

Bagalkot: Spiritual Guru, Trividha Dasohi Chakravarti Daneshwara Sri of Basavagopala Neelamanika Matha in Rabkavi–Banahatti taluk of Bagalkot district, passed away in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Belagavi. He was 76.



Daneshwara Sri was undergoing treatment in private hospitals in Hubballi and Belagavi for the past 15 days. Despite medical efforts, he breathed his last on Friday.

Following the Basava philosophy, Daneshwara Sri prioritised Annaprasada Dasoha—offering food—along with nurturing literacy and knowledge.

He supported countless families through various initiatives.

Preparations have been made for his final rites at the Basavagopala Neelamanika Matha.

To ensure security and crowd management, about 1,500 police personnel have been deployed.

Born on Sept 19, 1950 in Savadi village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district, Daneshwara Sri established the Basavagopala Matha in Bandigani.