Speculation Grows on Shivakumar’s Push to Be CM

BENGALURU: Speculations are rife in the Congress party over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made his intentions clear to the high command to elevate him as the Chief Minister on dates chosen by him either on November 21 or 26.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was reportedly annoyed by reporters in Bengaluru when he was questioned over D.K. Shivakumar reported the oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister on November 21 or 26.

A seemingly upset Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posed a question at the reporter “How did you come to know?” and when the reporter stated in a Kannada daily, CM replied “I read all the newspapers (and did not come across such a news)?”

He again asked the reporter “Where the news appeared?” to which the reporter pointed to a news item in the Kannada daily published from Mysuru city about the possibility of D.K. Shivakumar’s elevation as Chief Minister on November 21 or 26. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not react to it and walked away along with Mysuru incharge and Minister of Social Welfare Dr H.C. Mahadevappa.

Meanwhile, buzz in the Congress party is that D.K. Shivakumar after consultations with his personal astrologers communicated to the leaders in New Delhi over his wish to get elevated as Chief Minister.

It is said astrologers advised D.K. Shivakumar “It is now or never” for him to get elevated. Taking their predictions, Shivakumar made it clear to high command to elevate him as the Chief Minister in the dares chosen by him that is November 21 or 26.

Though Congress leaders have dismissed change of guard in Karnataka in November, some Ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet particularly Minister of Revenue Krishna Byregowda have stated to step down as Ministers and make way for other party MLAs to become Ministers.

While supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backed him to complete the term, MLAs backing Shivakumar demanded elevation of their leader as Chief Minister.

A couple of days back, members of Ahinda Organisations (Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) staged a protest in Mysuru city, native place of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding the Congress high command to continue Siddaramaiah for the remaining term of two-and-half years.