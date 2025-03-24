Speaker UT Khader forms committee to ensure timely replies to MLAs' questions

Mangaluru: In a first-of-its-kind move, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader has formed a committee, led by Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, to ensure MLAs receive timely responses to their queries raised during Assembly sessions.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Monday, Khader emphasized that the committee, comprising MLAs, has been entrusted to the Petition Committee. It has been empowered to summon department officials and seek explanations for delays in providing answers.

"If a department fails to respond, the secretary or the concerned officer can be summoned and asked for an explanation for the delay. If any officer is found to be deliberately withholding answers, the committee can recommend action against them," Khader stated.

He highlighted that this initiative aims to improve accountability, addressing long-standing complaints from MLAs about unanswered questions.

"Previously, MLAs often raised concerns that their queries remained unanswered for months. Now, if a response is delayed beyond the stipulated time frame, the MLA can approach the committee, and the committee will look into it," he added.

Providing statistics from the recent session, Khader said that out of 195 oral questions, 189 were answered in the House, while 2,583 written queries were submitted, of which 2,190 were answered. The remaining unanswered questions, he assured, would be addressed within the stipulated time.