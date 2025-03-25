Speaker UT Khader Defends Suspension of Karnataka MLAs

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday defended the six-month suspension of legislators involved in last week's ruckus, asserting that the action was necessary to uphold democratic values and maintain the dignity of the legislature.Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Khader criticized the BJP, stating that the chaos in the Assembly could have been prevented if the previous government had taken strict disciplinary measures. "If such actions were addressed strictly in the past, today’s situation wouldn’t have arisen. If we let this go now, what is stopping them from repeating this behavior tomorrow?" he said.He described the disruption as a "dark spot on democracy" and justified the suspension as an opportunity for legislators to introspect and return as responsible representatives. Khader emphasized that the uproar occurred on the last day of the session when the crucial Finance Bill was set to be passed. "Had the Finance Bill not been cleared, it would have disrupted government functioning—salaries could not be paid, and development work would have stalled," he pointed out.On the decision to impose a six-month suspension, Khader stated, "Earlier, suspensions lasted until the end of the session. This time, they created chaos on the last day, thinking there would be no consequences. We cannot allow such behavior." He added that people who respect democracy have supported the decision.When asked about revoking the suspension, Khader said the legislators must first acknowledge their mistake. "They should watch the footage of their behavior ten times and reflect on their actions," he remarked.Khader also warned that stricter measures would be taken if such disruptions continued. "For habitual offenders, harsher penalties, including a one-year suspension, could be considered. While we are not talking about disqualification, the Speaker’s authority in the Assembly is supreme," he asserted.The Speaker maintained that the suspension was meant to set a precedent and restore order in legislative proceedings. "This decision puts a full stop to such behavior and ensures respect for our democratic system," he concluded.