Soon, a Superfast Train To Be Added Between Bengaluru-Mumbai

BENGALURU: A long-pending demand of Bengaluru residents to connect Mumbai with another superfast train is all to be conceded by the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav soon. To repeated requests by Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, Ashwini Vaishnav okayed his request to add another superfast train to ply between Bengaluru and Mumbai in coming days.

As of now, a lone superfast train Udyan Express operates between Bengaluru and Mumbai and this superfast train takes about 24-hours to reach its destination. “It has been a demand for nearly 30 years for a second superfast train from Bengaluru and Mumbai,” said the Bengaluru South MP.

To the demand of Tejasvi Surya, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav stated “Very soon, we will start a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.” The Union Railways Minister said lane capacity will be increased in large cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Thanking the Union Minister for responding positively to his request for a second superfast train, Tejasvi Surya expressed surprise “It is just baffling that such important economic nodes as Bengaluru and Mumbai didn’t have more than one superfast train for such a long time.”

Surya brought to the notice of the Union Railway Minister that about 26 lakh passengers travelled between Bengaluru-Mumbai cities by air from 2023-24 and adding another superfast train would be of immense help to the passengers and many passengers will shift to travel in superfast train and the travel between the two cities would also be affordable.

Continuing, he said, the two great cities have been connected by only superfast train-Udyan Express and a lengthy travel time made most people/travelers inevitably take buses or flights. The travel by buses or flights was not only expensive but also made uncomfortable.