Son Arrested For Murdering Mother In Udupi

UDUPI: Udupi district police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother over a financial dispute and ongoing family tensions.

On June 19, Padmabai was found unresponsive at home. She was taken to Udupi's district government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

However, what initially appeared to be a natural death soon raised suspicions. Doctors observed red marks around the deceased's neck, suggesting that pressure may have been applied. Based on a complaint filed by the family and visible signs of possible foul play, the Manipal police registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Padmabai’s body was shifted to Kasturba Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. On June 21, forensic experts submitted a preliminary opinion report indicating that the woman had been murdered by unknown persons sometime between 9.22 pm on June 18 and 9.45 am the next morning.

Following this, police converted the UDR into a murder case and registered an FIR under Section 103 of the BNS.

In the subsequent investigation, police found that the murder had been committed by the deceased’s son, Eesha. According to police sources, he allegedly killed his mother over a dispute related to money and ongoing domestic discord.

Eesha has been taken into custody and will be produced before a magistrate, officials said.