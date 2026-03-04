Social Media Post Triggers Argument In Gangavathi Of Karnataka

Koppal : A heated argument between youths in Gangavathi, which could have escalated into a tense situation, was averted following timely intervention by the police.

According to the police, a youth who sells dates near a mosque in Islampur of Gangavathi had posted a video on social media stating that people who remained silent over the deaths of Pahalgam and Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh were now protesting following the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

“A friend of the youth objected to the post and questioned him about it. Soon, 2-3 others who were there also objected, leading to an argument. On receiving information, the police immediately intervened and brought them to the station,” a senior police officer told Deccan Chronicle.

“There was no physical assault or any untoward incident. The situation was brought under control before it could take a serious turn,” he said. However, police have registered a case under affray (When two or more persons, by fighting in a public place, disturb the public peace, they are said to commit an affray.



