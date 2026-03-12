Small Hotels Opting To Close Their Business In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Many hotels are on the verge of closure in Bengaluru owing to non-availability of commercial gas cylinders and in order to bail such hotels out of trouble, Bangalore Hotels Association has made an arrangement to engage such hotels in business by tieing them with hotels running Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network. Piped Natural Gas network hotels have uninterrupted supply of gas in Bengaluru city.

Veerendra Kamat, secretary of Bangalore Hotel Association told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday “There are about 1,500 hotels connected to the PNG network in the city. Meals will be prepared at PNG linked hotels and will be sold at hotels dependent on commercial gas cylinders to support such hotels in the hour of crisis.”

"Nominal charges will be collected for food items prepared at PNG network hotels. Later the food items will be sold at hotels facing shortage of commercial gas cylinders," Kamat said.

“If hotels are not made to run, employees will desert and eventually such hotels will shut down forever,” Kamat said “The idea is to retain employees of hotels.”

The secretary exuded confidence the situation will improve on Ugadi festival on March 19 and Ramazan on March 21. As of now, he said, some hotels are running with the supply of gas cylinders by private players.

President of Bangalore Hotels Association Subramanya Holla said “A clear picture on the fate of hotels in Bengaluru will be known in a couple of days over non-availability of commercial gas cylinders.”

As per the current situation, Holla said “Some small hotels (Darshinis) have shut their business and in a couple of days, even big restaurants would also shut their business.” However, he said, immediate details on the number of hotels closed in Bengaluru city were not available with him.

A hotelier said "His stock of commercial gas cylinders would last till Saturday and thereafter he has decided to shift to electric stoves to make dosa items."