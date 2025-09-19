SIT Recovers Two More Skulls, Skeletal Remains in Dharmasthala Probe

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala recovered two more skulls and additional skeletal remains from Banglegudde on Thursday, the second consecutive day of operations in the area.

The search followed the SIT recording the statement of Vittal Gowda of Pangala village, who was taken for a spot mahazar last week. In an earlier video, he had claimed to have accompanied the SIT during two previous mahazars at Banglegudde, where he saw human remains.

On Thursday, SIT officers, accompanied by Scene of Crime (SOCO) personnel and officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, entered the Banglegudde forest around 12.45 pm. Sources said no digging was carried out on Thursday also, and the remains were found on the ground near Spot No. 11, close to where human remains were recovered on Wednesday.

The operation, led by SIT SPs Jithendra Dayama and Simon, continued until 3 pm, after which the team returned with containers carrying the recovered remains.

Sources also said that an ID card recovered during Wednesday’s search was linked to a person from Kodagu district who had gone missing a few years ago. The missing person’s relatives are said to have confirmed lodging a complaint at the time.

Meanwhile, whistleblower Chinnaiah was produced before the Belthangady court in connection with a fresh voluntary statement under Section 183 of the BNSS. He will be produced again on September 23.

SIT officials have not issued any official statement on the findings so far.