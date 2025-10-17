 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

SIT Raids Properties Linked to Former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar in Aland Vote Fraud Case

Karnataka
17 Oct 2025 6:15 PM IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged unlawful deletion of voters in the Aland constituency of Kalaburagi district conducted searches at multiple locations on Friday: Reports

SIT Raids Properties Linked to Former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar in Aland Vote Fraud Case
x
Ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar (Photo by arrangement)

KALABURAGI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged unlawful deletion of voters in the Aland constituency of Kalaburagi district conducted searches at multiple locations on Friday.

According to sources, the officials carried out inspections at residences and business establishments of people linked to former MLA Subhash Guttedar. The SIT team, led by SP Shubhanvita and stationed in the city for the past few days, reportedly conducted searches in areas including Gubbu Colony, Vasanth Nagar, and Vivekanand Nagar.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders alleged that certain documents had been burned and some disposed of in a nearby lake prior to the SIT’s visit.

An official statement from the SIT is awaited.


( Source : PTI )
karnataka news special investigation team sit probe BJP MLAs 
India Southern States Karnataka 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X