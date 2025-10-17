SIT Raids Properties Linked to Former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar in Aland Vote Fraud Case

KALABURAGI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged unlawful deletion of voters in the Aland constituency of Kalaburagi district conducted searches at multiple locations on Friday.

According to sources, the officials carried out inspections at residences and business establishments of people linked to former MLA Subhash Guttedar. The SIT team, led by SP Shubhanvita and stationed in the city for the past few days, reportedly conducted searches in areas including Gubbu Colony, Vasanth Nagar, and Vivekanand Nagar.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders alleged that certain documents had been burned and some disposed of in a nearby lake prior to the SIT’s visit.

An official statement from the SIT is awaited.