SIT Questions YouTubers and Activists in Dharmasthala Probe

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala questioned several individuals on Monday, including YouTubers Abdul Munaf and Abhishekh, activists Girish Mattinavar, Jayant and also Vittal Gowda.

Munaf, a native of Kerala, is said to have published videos on issues related to alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala and also matters concerning Sujata Bhat, who had alleged that her daughter went missing from Dharmasthala in 2003. He is also known to be a truck owner and also a YoutTuber.

Before appearing before the SIT, Munaf spoke briefly to reporters. He confirmed that he had been summoned by the investigation team and stated that he was ready to share all information in his possession. “I have come because I was called. I will give all the details I have,” he said.

The SIT is continuing its inquiry into multiple angles connected with the issues, questioning individuals who may hold information relevant to the probe.