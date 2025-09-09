 Top
SIT Questions YouTubers and Activists in Dharmasthala Probe

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
9 Sept 2025 1:06 AM IST

The SIT is continuing its inquiry into multiple angles connected with the issues, questioning individuals who may hold information relevant to the probe.

Special Investigation Team (SIT). (Image: X)

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala questioned several individuals on Monday, including YouTubers Abdul Munaf and Abhishekh, activists Girish Mattinavar, Jayant and also Vittal Gowda.

Munaf, a native of Kerala, is said to have published videos on issues related to alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala and also matters concerning Sujata Bhat, who had alleged that her daughter went missing from Dharmasthala in 2003. He is also known to be a truck owner and also a YoutTuber.

Before appearing before the SIT, Munaf spoke briefly to reporters. He confirmed that he had been summoned by the investigation team and stated that he was ready to share all information in his possession. “I have come because I was called. I will give all the details I have,” he said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Dharmasthala Dharmasthala secret burial case 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

