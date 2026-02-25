Sirsi Police Book Case Over Fake Online Seva Ad Linked to Marikamba Jatre

Sirsi: Police have registered a case after an AI-generated fake video advertisement surfaced on social media, falsely claiming that devotees could book online seva and receive prasada in connection with the Sri Marikamba Devi Jatre.

According to the Uttara Kannada District Police, the misleading video was circulated from an ID named “Yajmaan” and urged the public to pay money online for a special ‘udi-tumbuva seva,’ and saree offering to the deity. The video claimed that for Rs 3,517, devotees could perform the ritual from home, receive a service video, and get prasada items such as kumkum, turmeric and other offerings delivered to their houses.

Police said the advertisement was designed to make people believe that the Seva was officially linked to the annual jatre of Sri Marikamba Devi. Acting on a complaint, the Sirsi Town police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Clarifying the matter, the authorities stated that neither the temple nor its administration has issued any online advertisement or booking facility for jatre-related services on social media platforms. They said the circulating video was completely fake and created using artificial intelligence to mislead devotees and extract money.

Police have cautioned the public not to fall prey to such false publicity and have appealed to people not to share the video or similar content. “Anyone found creating or circulating such fake advertisements will face strict legal action,” officials warned.