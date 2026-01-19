SIR Must Not Exclude Genuine Voters, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the Congress would never politicise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission, and that the only concern was to ensure that genuine voters are not excluded from the electoral rolls.

He was speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday.

Responding to reports that three crore voters in the State have not been mapped as part of the SIR process, the Chief Minister said the exercise must be carried out with caution.

“Congress has asked all BLAs and voters to be careful,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking about use of ballot papers in Municipal elections in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said this was the Congress party’s demand as well.

Commenting on allegations by MLA Janardhan Reddy that the Chief Minister and ministers were looting the State, Siddaramaiah said that Janardhan Reddy had looted the State’s resources and gone to jail, and that the case was still pending before the Supreme Court. “What moral right does he have? Why was he restricted from entering Ballari?” he questioned.

He accused opposition parties of indulging in false allegations and misleading the people.

“The session is scheduled to begin on January 22, let them raise issues for discussion there,” he added.

On the Maharashtra–Karnataka border dispute coming up before the Supreme Court, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has a good legal team.

He questioned whether Maharashtra is entitled to file a case.

On the Governor returning the internal reservation Bill, Siddaramaiah said the government would provide appropriate explanations to the questions raised by the Governor.

Asked whether he would visit New Delhi towards the end of January, the Chief Minister said he would travel there if called by the party leadership.