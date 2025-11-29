BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar came to face-to-face at a breakfast meeting held at the former’s official residence “Cauvery’ in Bengaluru on Saturday to find an amicable solution to the vexed power-sharing agreement between them and the meeting between the two leaders left it to the high command to arrive at a decision which will be accepted for them.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministerial aspirant and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday termed his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “a productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead.” The one to one meeting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was held on the direction of high command leaders to iron out differences between them, if any, on power sharing.

Siddaramaiah reportedly insisted on his continuance as Chief Minister while Shivakumar pressed for a change of leadership in Karnataka citing that Siddaramaiah completed two-and-half years in office from May, 2023 resulted in a tussle between the two.

After the meeting, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar spoke in unison to “abide by the decision of the party high command (on power-sharing).”

“There will be no confusion (change of guard) from tomorrow,” said Siddaramaiah and stated “The high command decision or direction will be accepted and this is what myself and D.K. Shivakumar decided at the (breakfast) meeting.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated he will communicate to the Congress party central leadership over the outcome of their breakfast meeting wherein it was decided to leave it to the high command to decide on change of leadership and whatever the decision of the high command will be accepted by both the leaders.

Stating that he and his deputy chief minister have no differences in the past or in future, Siddaramaiah assured “We worked in tandem in 2023 to bring back the party to power and in future, we will continue to work in close association.”

Intervening, D.K. Shivakumar blamed a section of media for creating “confusion” on power-sharing and the blame on media was supported by Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah said “Some media persons created confusion.”

“We had a discussion on retaining power in 2028 Assembly election and on winning ensuing elections to local bodies,’ said the Chief Minister and he stated the State Government will defeat the plans by the Bharatiya Janata Party to move a no-confidence motion against the State Government in the ensuing Belagavi winter session of the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah said there are 140 MLAs belonging to the Congress party, BJP has 64 and Janata Dal Secular -18 and stated “It will be a futile exercise.”

The Chief Minister exuded confidence of tackling opposition parties in an effective manner in the ensuing winter session of Assembly starting from December 8.