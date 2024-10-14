Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka to Reject BJP's Divisive Politics at Savadatti Event

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the people to keep the BJP at bay, accusing the party of dividing the country and state in the name of God and religion.

“If the BJP continues its divisive tactics, neither Karnataka nor India will survive,” he said while addressing the gathering after inaugurating a commercial complex constructed by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation at Renuka Yellamma Hill in Savadatti on Sunday.

“The BJP often speaks about God and religion, but why did not they implement any programs for devotees like we have? God never preaches hatred on religious grounds, but BJP leaders are the only ones spreading such messages,” he attacked.

Siddaramaiah also countered the BJP’s criticism of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, stating, “They claimed the scheme would spark disputes between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. But what has actually happened? Mothers-in-law have used the money to buy bangles, and sewing machines for their daughters-in-law. We have hundreds of such stories."

Highlighting the success of the Shakti scheme (free bus service for women), the Chief Minister said, "So far, women in the state have availed 300 crore free trips. Among them, lakhs have visited the Renuka Yellamma temple."

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state government is committed to making better arrangements for pilgrims at Savadatti. "By next year, facilities for accommodation of 6,000 devotees at the Renuka Yellamma temple will be ready," he announced.

Reiterating the government's focus on developing the Renuka Yellamma region, Siddaramaiah appealed for cooperation from the public. “Do not set up unauthorized shops here. We will make alternative arrangements for those affected, but illegal encroachments must be avoided,” he said.