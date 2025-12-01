Siddaramaiah To Meet DKS Again At Breakfast To Ensure Peace Lasts

BENGALURU: After hosting the first round of breakfast meetings at his residence, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will now visit the residence of his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar tweeted, “The CM and I continue to work together as a team. I have invited him for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka.”

Following intervention from the Congress high command, the two warring leaders of Karnataka met on Saturday morning. Since then, both factions have been striking a conciliatory tone and have left the leadership issue to the party’s top command.

Insiders claim that the Congress high command has assured Shivakumar that his supporters will be accommodated in the cabinet as well as in other key positions in the government. The party has also reportedly assured him that he will be projected as the party’s face for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Former Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Shivakumar, on his arrival from New Delhi on Monday said, "“Things are happening steadily and in days to come, things will take a final shape.”

Another point of friction is the appointment of District Congress Committee presidents and the reconstitution of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Both the Chief Minister and the deputy Chief minister have proposed different candidates. Interestingly, Shivakumar, who is also the state unit president, wants his writ to run large.

Meanwhile, commenting on the rumoured tussle between the CM and Dy CM, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The CM and Dy CM have mutually agreed to visit each other’s homes to quell all speculation. If they dine, you have a problem; if they don’t dine, you have a problem. What can we do? You have a problem with me meeting Rahul Gandhi as well? Who else will I meet? Should I meet Dattatreya Hosabale, B.L. Santosh or Mohan Bhagwat?”

Sources say that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been apprised of the Karnataka crisis. In the coming days, the top leadership of the Karnataka Congress is likely to be summoned to Delhi to resolve the issues plaguing the state unit.

The party has also instructed its MLAs and state leaders not to “fish in troubled waters” and instead focus on the performance of the government and the organisation in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said, “Neither the Congress leaders of Karnataka nor the central leadership are in a position to manage affairs at present. They are completely desperate. The only alternative left to them is a breakfast or dinner meeting. Beyond that, they are unable to reach any conclusion.”