Siddaramaiah To Lead Two-day Campaign In Bagalkot From March 30

Bagalkot: Stepping up the campaign for the upcoming by-election, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to hit the trail in Bagalkot from March 30, canvassing support for Congress candidate Umesh Meti.

The bypoll has turned into a prestige battle for the Congress, with Siddaramaiah taking a keen interest in the contest as Umesh Meti is the son of his close aide and former minister HY Meti, whose death necessitated the election.

During his two-day visit, Siddaramaiah will tour parts of the Bagalkot district, with multiple public meetings lined up in the Bagalkot Assembly segment.

On March 30, the Chief Minister will land at Almatti Dam Helipad and head to Bagalkot taluk, where he is scheduled to address a series of campaign meetings at Sutagundar, Nayanegali, Rampur, and Bevoor villages between 1 pm and 6 pm. He will halt at Almatti for the night.

He will resume campaigning on March 31, covering Mugalolli, Neelanagar, Aihole, and Aminagad villages between 11 am and 6 pm, where he is expected to appeal to voters to back the Congress candidate.

With the bypoll nearing, the Chief Minister’s visit is seen as a key push to energise the Congress campaign in the constituency.

Party leaders believe that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit and speech are likely to help the party candidate.