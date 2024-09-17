 Top
Siddaramaiah to Address Key Issues at Special Cabinet Meeting in Kalaburagi

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
16 Sep 2024 8:57 PM GMT
Siddaramaiah to Address Key Issues at Special Cabinet Meeting in Kalaburagi
Speaking to the media on his arrival at Kalaburagi on Tuesday Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is committed to the upliftment of this region. (Image By Arrangement)

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the special cabinet meeting scheduled in Kalaburagi on Tuesday will address key issues and outline new development plans for the Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region.

Speaking to the media on his arrival at Kalaburagi on Tuesday Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is committed to the upliftment of this region.

“The cabinet will discuss ongoing projects and new proposals aimed at the region’s growth, including initiatives on employment opportunities and the creation of a separate ministry for Kalyana Karnataka," he said adding how the Congress-led government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had introduced the 371(J) law that provided special status to the Kalyana Karnataka region.

He also remembered the efforts of Senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Dharam Singh.

On the recent incidents at Nagamangala in Mandya district, Siddaramaiah stated that calm has been restored.

He added that the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Inspector was due to their failure in handling the situation. "Compensation will be provided for the damages caused to shops and vehicles during the unrest," the Chief Minister assured.

