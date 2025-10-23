Siddaramaiah in Final Phase of Career: Son

BENGALURU: “It’s mere speculation,” said Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, dismissing rumours about a change of leadership in Karnataka. He added that his father, now in the final phase of his political career, is looking for a progressive and value-based leader to guide the party in the future.

Dr Yathindra said public works minister Satish Jarkiholi fits that vision and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party. Jarkiholi, a close confidant of the Chief Minister, had recently told reporters in Mysuru that he had “distanced himself from the Chief Minister’s race a year ago.”

“We are aware of what’s happening within the party. There has been no discussion on a change of guard in Karnataka,” Yathindra clarified, pointing out that AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had already ruled out any such move.

Speaking to reporters in Raibagh, Belagavi, on Wednesday, Yathindra said, “I have replied to such queries countless times before. It is not for the first time that BJP leaders have floated rumours of a change of guard.”

He further added, “The BJP spread similar speculation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and after the MUDA plot distribution irregularities surfaced, but nothing substantial came of it.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, considered a frontrunner for the top post, visited Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, where he performed special pujas reportedly to seek divine blessings for his elevation to Chief Minister. “The matter is between the deity and the devotee,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Commenting on Shivakumar’s temple visit, Congress MLA and former minister T.B. Jayachandra said, “For a political party, the decision of the high command is final. Seeking divine blessings is a matter of personal conscience.” When asked about faith, he remarked, “Have we seen God? Gods are human creations.”