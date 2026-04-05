Siddaramaiah Senses Ground Reality, Congress Faces Setback: Yediyurappa

Bagalkot: With campaigning intensifying ahead of the by-elections, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday asserted that the Congress is heading towards a setback, claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sensed the ground reality.

Speaking to the media here, Yediyurappa pointed to Siddaramaiah’s stay and active campaign in the constituency for several days. “The Congress candidate belongs to his own community, and with the sole intention of ensuring his victory, he is staying here,” he alleged.

He accused Siddaramaiah of indulging in caste-based politics. “At least now, he should stop sowing the seeds of caste divisions for political gains,” he said, further alleging that the government has been involved in corruption and misusing the state exchequer. He urged the government to act honestly in the interest of the people.

Alleging that the Congress was attempting to influence voters through inducements, Yediyurappa said such efforts would not succeed. He maintained that voters would back what he described as a credible candidate in Charantimath. He added that the party was well-positioned in both Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies.

He added that people, including minorities, have understood the Congress’ “real face” and will not fall for inducements.

Referring to the BJP’s campaign, he said party workers have been reaching out extensively to voters across villages and towns, and claimed that the response from the public has been encouraging. He added that the participation of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the campaign has further energised party cadres.