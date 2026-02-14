Siddaramaiah Says Social and Educational Survey Report To Be Submitted Soon

Haveri: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the report of the social and educational survey is expected to be submitted to the government shortly.

Speaking to reports at Haveri on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that , after the report is submitted the state government will examine it and arrive at an appropriate decision.

The survey, popularly known as caste survey, was conducted by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in September-October 2025 in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP for opposing the Haveri convention, calling their criticism “baseless and motivated by spite.”

“The BJP is opposing out of frustration. During their four years in power, they did nothing. They have no moral right to criticize us. In 2018, they made 600 promises, of which only 10 percent were fulfilled. In contrast, our government has fulfilled 243 of the 592 promises in just two and a half years, and we are working to complete the rest.”

“This convention is not just a ceremonial milestone. We are continuing programs that economically and socially uplift the poor, women, Dalits, minorities, and backward communities. We have acted according to the promises made and will continue to do so,” he said.

He also dismissed claims made by MP BY Raghavendra that the Congress government is corrupt, calling them false and misleading.

Addressing questions on power-sharing, Siddaramaiah said all decisions will follow the directives of the party’s senior leaders.

“Everyone in the party must listen to the seniors. Repeated questions about this are unnecessary,” he said.