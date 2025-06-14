Siddaramaiah Reaffirms Commitment To Kalyana Karnataka

Yadgir: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the holistic development of Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Congress government has released Rs 13,000 crore over the past three years for the development of the seven districts of the region, fulfilling its key pre-poll promise.

Speaking at a public function after launching the Rs 440.63-crore 'Arogya Avishkara' health initiative across seven districts and inaugurating the District Banjara Bhavan in Yadgir, Siddaramaiah said, “This region still lags behind in health, education, and employment. We are committed to bridging this gap.”

For the year 2025–26, the government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), he said, directing board chairman Dr. Ajay Singh to ensure proper utilisation of funds. “Out of the Rs 13,000 crore released, Rs 5,300 crore has already been spent on developmental works,” he added.

He also spoke about the high-level committee headed by economist Dr. Govind Rao to reassess the developmental needs of the region based on progress since the Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa report submitted over two decades ago. “Special grants will continue in line with the new recommendations,” the CM assured.

Outlining healthcare investments, Siddaramaiah said Rs 847 crore has been planned to upgrade 42 hospitals and establish new ones across Kalyana Karnataka. “CT scan and MRI services are still limited here, and our goal is to improve public healthcare infrastructure,” he noted.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said the opposition party was misleading the public about the state's financial situation. “Despite their propaganda, our government has already spent Rs 90,000 crore towards guarantees and development. Karnataka ranks second in GST collection, which shows our financial strength,” he said.

Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP-led Centre for inflation, citing sharp hikes in fuel, LPG, and essential commodities. He also accused BJP of initially opposing Article 371(J). “L.K. Advani who was the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister had opposed it. But it was under the UPA, thanks to Kharge and Dharam Singh, that it became a reality,” he recalled.

The CM handed over government orders for 2 acres of land for a memorial dedicated to freedom fighter Kollur Mallappa and also promised underground drainage for Yadgir city in three years.