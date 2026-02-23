Siddaramaiah Promises Super-speciality Hospital For Karwar In Upcoming Budget

Karwar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured the people of Uttara Kannada that a super-speciality hospital would be sanctioned for Karwar in the forthcoming State Budget.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new 450-bed multi-speciality hospital building and various development works constructed within the campus of the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences.“The MLA of the Karwar–Ankola constituency has made repeated demands and pressed for a super-speciality hospital to be established in Karwar, and this has also been a major demand of the people of the region. Keeping this in view, a super-speciality hospital will be sanctioned for Karwar in this year’s Budget,” he said.“Today, a 450-bed multi-speciality hospital has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 200 crore here. Earlier, people from this region had to travel to Udupi, Mangaluru and Hubballi for advanced treatment. A super-speciality hospital will be sanctioned for Karwar in the coming Budget,” he assured.The government has set a target of establishing super-speciality hospitals for the poor in every district, he said.“Karnataka already has 22 government medical colleges, and in the coming days, new medical colleges will be established in Kolar, Puttur and Bijapur. A cancer unit will also be set up in Karwar. Providing all advanced medical facilities at district headquarters is our government’s priority,” he said.Responding to criticism from the Opposition that the government had no money due to guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said development was continuing uninterrupted in Karnataka.“So far, Rs 2,954 crore has been spent on guarantee schemes in Uttara Kannada district alone. Across the State, around Rs 1.18 lakh crore has been spent on guarantee schemes," he added.