Siddaramaiah Predicts Congress Win In Bypolls, Comeback In 2028

Bagalkot: Expressing confidence of a Congress sweep, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the party would win both the ongoing by-elections.

Addressing a by-election campaign meeting at Bevinamatti village he said the party would win the Bagalkot and Davangere South by-elections citing past victories in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur by-elections despite what he termed as BJP’s campaign against it. He also declared that the Congress would return to power again in 2028 assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka ranks number one in per capita income in the country and second in tax collection, asserting that these achievements underline the need for Congress governance. He urged voters to support the party’s candidate Umesh Meti.

Expressing confidence in party candidate Umesh Meti, the Chief Minister said that if elected, he would serve as an effective representative.

He noted the contributions of HY Meti as an MLA and minister.

“He had consistently worked for backward communities and the poor. Umesh will continue the same work,” Siddaramaiah said.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the party, which failed to undertake development works while in power, is now spreading misinformation against the Congress government. “People must understand these false claims,” he said.

Responding to criticism over state borrowing, Siddaramaiah said the government had not exceeded the limits prescribed under fiscal responsibility norms.

Responding to criticism over state borrowing, he said the government had not exceeded the limits prescribed under fiscal responsibility norms. He also alleged that Karnataka had not received its due share of GST funds and claimed that the state lost around Rs 10,000 crore due to what he termed an “unscientific” GST structure.

“Despite this, we have not stopped our guarantee schemes and have continued development works. Ours is a party that delivers on its promises,” he said.

He further said the BJP, which he accused of failing to deliver while in power, does not deserve votes. “Do not vote for those who are not worthy,” he appealed.