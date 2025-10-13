Siddaramaiah Orders Study of Tamil Nadu Model on RSS Restrictions

Bagalkot: Following a letter from IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge urging restrictions on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government and public spaces, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he has directed the state Chief Secretary to study and review the measures adopted by the Tamil Nadu government on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah said, “Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that RSS activities are being conducted on government land and has asked that restrictions similar to those in Tamil Nadu be taken. I have asked the Chief Secretary to examine what Tamil Nadu has done in this regard.”

His remarks come amid a heated political debate after Kharge’s letter triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of targeting a nationalist organisation for political reasons.

Responding to a separate question on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s comment that any change in the state depends solely on the decision of the party high command and not the number of MLAs, Siddaramaiah said, “There must be consensus among MLAs along with the blessings of the high command.”

Downplaying speculation surrounding a luncheon meeting of Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said, “There is nothing special. It has nothing to do with any Cabinet reshuffle. The opposition may think otherwise, but it is a routine interaction.”

Dismissing talk of a “November Kranthi” (revolution) with a touch of humour and a play on alliteration, he said, “There will be no Kranthi or Bhranthi (neither revolution nor delusion) in November.”

Providing an update on the health condition of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah said, “His health has improved considerably. I spoke to Dr. Sathyanarayana, who said he is recovering well and may be discharged in the next two or three days.”

Reacting to BJP MLA Munirathna’s comments about “black magic” being used against the CM, Siddaramaiah quipped that he did not believe in such superstitions.

The Chief Minister also said adequate grants would be released for the Upper Krishna Project, which he assured would be completed within the next four years.

Asked whether the Valmiki community would get representation in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said the issue would be “considered carefully” when the reshuffle takes place.