Siddaramaiah Gets Rahul's Support for CM

BENGALURU: With former Congress president and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reportedly throwing his weight behind Karnataka’s “OBC” chief minister Siddaramaiah, the party high command is unlikely to go for a change of guard in the state, or so claim the sources.

While the tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka over the CM post continues, the party is yet to fix a date for the meeting between the high command and the two warring heads Mr Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar in New Delhi. Insiders say that a meeting will likely be scheduled over the weekend. They also indicate that the high command is also now keen for an early resolution between the warring factions.

According to sources, the Congress intends to make Mr Shivakumar the party's face for the 2028 Assembly polls in the state in its bid to pacify him. Also, the Congress is "willing to allocate adequate berths to Mr Shivakumar's men, if he wants, in the upcoming state Cabinet reshuffle."

Amid the intensifying power tussle, All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal reportedly directed both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar to reach an amicable solution before the party high command steps in to resolve the issue of power-sharing.

According to sources, Mr Venugopal dialled Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar on Friday evening and asked them to hold a one-to-one meeting on Saturday to resolve the issue amicably. Following which, Mr Siddaramaiah extended an invitation to Mr Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday at around 9.30 am for a discussion.

“Central leaders called me and the deputy CM to hold a meeting. I have invited Mr Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting at my residence tomorrow,” Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru, adding, “There is no change in my stance, which is to leave the decision on power-sharing to the decision of the high command.”

The Chief Minister stated he will visit New Delhi if summoned by the party high command. Meanwhile, Mr Shivakumar cancelled his visit to New Delhi twice on Friday evening to meet Mr Siddaramaiah over a breakfast meeting.

Interestingly, putting up a united face, both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar shared a stage at an event. Speaking to reporters, Mr Shivakumar said. "I don't want anything. I am not hurrying anything. My party will make the decision. I don't want any community angle. The Congress is my community and my love is for all sections of society." His statement comes after the Vokkaliga leaders came out in support of the deputy CM.

Mr Shivakumar also said that he will visit Delhi to keep Karnataka's farmer issues ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. He further added that whenever the high command summons him and other top leaders of the state, he will meet them.

Taking a dig at Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Opposition BJP in the state may consider moving a no-confidence motion in the Assembly if the power tussle in the Congress continues. He also predicted that a 'dark horse' may enter the race in the wake of the fight for the CM post.