Siddaramaiah Inaugurates ‘Kalaloka’ Store at Bengaluru Airport

BENGALURU: The Department of Industries opened a ‘Kalaloka’ store at Kempegowda International Airport Terminal-2 in domestic bay on Tuesday and the store spans across allotted 132 sq meters of space which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The ‘Kalaloka’ offers visitors arriving or departing from the airport to experience Karnataka’s unique cultural identity all in one place.

The objective behind the opening the store at KIA is to introduce Karnataka’s traditional and geographically distinctive products to global audiences. The State-owned enterprises such as Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, Coffee Board and LIDKAR have jointly supported ‘Kalaloka’ store.

A similar outlet will soon be opening in the international departure area of Terminal-2 in coming days and this store will be spread across 140 sq meters.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “This is a moment of joy in the industrial map of Karnataka. The Kalaloke store has been established to give visitors an immediate glimpse of Karnataka’s pride and cultural essence as soon as they arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport having third highest passenger traffic in the country.”

Siddaramaiah exuded confidence the Kalaloka store will help State’s distinguished products receive global recognition, branding and market reach.

While Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil said the Kalaloka store will showcase and sell 45-Geographical Indication certified products from Karnataka along with the traditional products such as Mysore Sandal soap, Sandalwood oil, Incense sticks, Mysore Silk sarees, Channapatna toys, LIDKAR leather items, Lambani garments among many others.



