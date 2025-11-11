Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Collins India Operations Centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Collins India Operations Centre developed by Collins Aerospace at the Aerospace Park at Devanahalli near Bengaluru city on Tuesday was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in presence of Collins Aerospace Senior Vice-President Roy Gullickson. It is Collins Aerospace’s first facility in India established under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and will cater to leading global aviation majors such as Boeing and Airbus.

Collins Aerospace is investing about US dollars of 25 million in Karnataka aiming to create over 2,000 skilled jobs in research, development and advanced manufacturing in coming years.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated Karnataka contributes nearly 65 percent to India’s aerospace and defense sector while world-class aerospace and defense parks are being established in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Besides, he said, more than 2,000 small and medium enterprises are engaged in the aerospace and defense sectors across the State and companies such as Mahindra Aerospace and Rangsons have made substantial investments in the aerospace industry. Rangsons in partnership with Boeing is investing Rs 2,915 crore and as many as 48 agreements have been signed in aerospace and defense sectors.

Exuding confidence in attracting huge investments to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the State draws investments to a tune of Rs 45,000 crore and aims to generate about 60,000 jobs in the next five years.

Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil termed Collins Aerospace investments in Karnataka a “milestone which aligns with the State Government’s long-term vision for the aerospace and defense sector.

Patil stated India’s aviation market is projected to become world’s third largest by 20232 and Companies such as Collins Aerospace will play a significant role towards achieving it and the Minister said officials of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board and Karnataka Udyog Mitra responded swiftly to Collins Aerospace in providing all necessary approvals, infrastructure and support for setting-up and operationalising the manufacturing unit.