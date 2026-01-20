Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Chalukya Utsava-2026

BAGALKOT: Assuring that the state government is committed to the comprehensive development of Badami, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore have been provided to the Badami Assembly constituency over the past two years.

He was speaking after inaugurating Chalukya Utsava–2026 on Monday. The Chief Minister said that on the insistence of local MLA, the Chalukya Utsava was announced in the Budget itself this year and Rs 3 crore was allocated for it.

“An additional Rs 1 crore will be provided for the festival. The government would also extend support for the unveiling of the Immadi Pulikeshi statue,” he assured.

Siddaramaiah said the Chalukya Utsava is aimed at creating awareness about the architectural brilliance of the temples built by the Chalukyas. He noted that people from across the country and abroad visit Badami, Aihole and Pattadakal to witness their grandeur.

“Just as the Chalukyas followed inclusive governance, our government too believes in harmony among all religions,” he said.

He announced that a lift irrigation project worth Rs 1,400 crore would be taken up, along with a drinking water project costing Rs 400 crore, road works worth Rs 50 crore, and several other development initiatives.

Recalling his political journey, Siddaramaiah said he had served as the MLA of Badami for five years. In the 2018 elections, he contested from two constituencies and was defeated in Chamundeshwari, where he had won five times earlier.

“However, the people of Badami ensured my victory. I may have addressed just two or three public meetings here seeking your blessings, yet you showed magnanimity and sent me to the Assembly.

Because of that, I was later able to contest from Varuna and become Chief Minister. I will never forget the favour shown by the people of Badami,” he said.