Siddaramaiah Hits Out At BJP For Vote Theft

Hosapete: Accusing the BJP of “vote theft” and “betraying farmers,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his government has stood by its word by implementing all five guarantees and accelerating development across the State.

“The BJP, the party of lies, has now been publicly exposed. Out of sheer shame, they have resorted to vote theft and have been caught red-handed,” Siddaramaiah charged while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a series of development works in Kudligi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a project to fill 74 lakes across Kudligi Assembly constituency and laid the foundation for several development works.

Taking aim at Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, the Chief Minister accused him of betraying sugarcane farmers by failing to ensure fair pricing.

“The responsibility of fixing both the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) and MSP (Minimum Support Price) lies with the BJP-led Union Government. It was Prahlad Joshi who betrayed sugarcane farmers. Yet, BJP state president Vijayendra hides the failures of his own central government and stages protest dramas in Belagavi,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

He added that despite the Centre’s betrayal of sugarcane farmers, the state government has stepped in by providing additional financial support to protect them.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded MLA Srinivas for his efforts in ensuring drinking water supply to 1.7 lakh people and for his success in improving the groundwater levels in Kudligi.

“Srinivas is an extremely active legislator who has taken a vow to transform drought-prone Kudligi into a green and fertile land. Under his leadership, the constituency’s development has gained great momentum,” he said.

Siddaramaiah asserted that his government is one that “walks the talk” on development. “Over the last two years, projects worth over Rs 1,750 crore have been implemented in Kudligi constituency alone. In addition, as promised during the elections, we have fulfilled all five of our guarantee schemes. Every month, these guarantees are reaching the doorsteps of people across the state. Through the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes, 1.20 crore women heads of households are receiving financial assistance and free electricity benefits,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in just two years, his government has directly transferred Rs 1 lakh crore into the hands of the state’s people.

“While we are delivering what we promised and putting money directly into people’s pockets, the BJP, which has made falsehood its household deity, continues to mislead the people of Karnataka with lies,” he remarked.