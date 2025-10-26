Siddaramaiah Highlights Chennamma’s Patriotism, Warns Against Divisive Forces in Society

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called upon people to draw inspiration from Rani Chennamma’s courage, patriotism, and self-respect, while urging them to stay vigilant against divisive forces that seek to fragment society in the name of caste and religion.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 201st Kittur Utsav, organised by the district administration and the Kittur Development Authority.

“The British, who came to India for trade, captured the entire country by turning Indians against each other. Even today, there are people who try to divide society in the name of caste and religion. People should remain vigilant against such divisive forces,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the British were able to conquer India because some Indians supported them and even betrayed Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna.

“No religion—be it Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, or Sikhism—teaches hatred. Conspiracies to divide society existed then and continue even today, driven by vested interests. If citizens are aware and united, such divisive forces will never succeed,” Siddaramaiah said.

Expressing happiness at attending the event for the second consecutive year, the Chief Minister lauded Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil for organising the celebration with great vigour and enthusiasm.

“Rani Chennamma fought the British bravely at a time when their power was at its peak. She did not surrender even when faced with a mighty empire. Along with Sangolli Rayanna and Balappa, she defeated the British and killed Thackeray — a major victory in the early struggle against colonial rule,” Siddaramaiah said.

He noted that the historic resistance led by Rani Chennamma at Kittur in 1824 took place 33 years before the 1857 uprising, making her one of the earliest voices of India’s freedom movement. “Kittur Utsav is held every year to commemorate her victory. She was a symbol of self-respect and resistance. Her valour and patriotism continue to inspire generations,” he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that it was during his previous tenure (2013–2018) that the government officially began celebrating Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti across Karnataka. “No government before us had done it. We started this not for political reasons but to honour a woman who fought for freedom and dignity,” he said.

“Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali had kept the British awake with fear. They fought four Mysore wars against the colonial rulers and were true warriors and patriots who fiercely resisted British rule. This is history. But the moment I speak of such history, I am accused of being pro Muslims,” Siddaramaiah remarked.

Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he stressed, “Those who don’t know history cannot shape the future.”

Siddaramaiah announced that the government has revived the Chenna–Vrishabhendra Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 520 crore, which had remained in cold storage for years. “This was possible due to the efforts of Babasaheb Patil,” he said.

The State government, he added, has written to the Centre proposing to declare Bailhongal’s Chennamma Aikya Sthala as a national memorial, and to rename Belagavi Airport as Kittur Rani Chennamma Airport.

“It has been a year since we sent the proposal to the Central government on renaming the airport, but no decision has been taken yet,” he noted.