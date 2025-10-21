Siddaramaiah: Govt Curbed Communal Tensions in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that his government has curbed attempts to create communal discord in Dakshina Kannada, a district once known for frequent clashes.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Ashoka Jana-Mana 2025 programme organised by the Rai Estate Educational and Charitable Trust in Puttur.

“This district once ranked first in conflicts triggered in the name of religion. Our government has put an end to that,” he said.

Criticising those who incite violence, Siddaramaiah remarked, “Those who provoke clashes in the name of caste or religion never send their own children. It is always the poor and the innocent who suffer.”

He said efficient officers have been appointed in Dakshina Kannada, resulting in improved law and order. “If police officers perform their duties sincerely, change is possible. Officials and elected representatives must work together in harmony,” he added.

Emphasising India’s unity in diversity, Siddaramaiah said the country must remain a “garden of peace for all communities.” He urged people to uphold tolerance and coexistence, noting that “a society built on hatred, inequality, and conflict should never take shape.”

“Development of any state or district is possible only when communal harmony is maintained,” he said, warning that cases would be filed against those spreading false news or disturbing peace. He added that Ministers Priyank Kharge and H.K. Patil were reviewing legal measures in this regard.

Responding to criticism over the recent circular on organisational activities in public and government spaces, Siddaramaiah said, “When Jagadish Shettar was Chief Minister, his government issued a similar order. We have done the same, yet they accuse us of targeting the RSS. When we act, they paint it with a communal colour — people must see these double standards.”

Attacking the Centre, he said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 has caused heavy losses to Karnataka. “In the past eight years, they have looted taxes from citizens, and now, after minor reductions, they call it a ‘Diwali gift.’ This is the BJP’s hypocrisy,” he said, adding that the State has lost Rs 15,000 crore due to the GST regime.

Praising MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, the organiser of the event, Siddaramaiah said, “As a Congress legislator, Ashok has set an example through his social work. For the past 13 years, the trust has organised a clothes donation drive every year, and this time, one lakh people are being provided clothes. May such efforts inspire others.”