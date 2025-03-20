Siddaramaiah express shock over Udipi incident

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over a disturbing video from Malpe in Udupi district, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted on suspicion of stealing fish.

"Whatever the reason may be, tying up a woman and assaulting her in such a manner is not only inhumane but also a serious crime," the CM stated in a post on X.

Condemning the act, he said such barbaric behavior has no place in a civilized state like Karnataka.

"We have a police department and a legal system to take action against those involved in theft, fraud, or any wrongdoing. If a complaint is filed, the police are fully capable of investigating and ensuring punishment under the law. The government will not tolerate individuals taking the law into their own hands," he asserted.

The CM further informed that he has directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary action against those responsible for the incident.