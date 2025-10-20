Siddaramaiah Denies Targeting RSS

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that the recent order requiring organisations to obtain permission before conducting activities in school and college premises does not specifically mention the RSS anywhere.

Speaking to reporters in Puttur, Siddaramaiah said, “The government has not banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The order states that any organisation or association must seek permission. We have merely reiterated an order that was first issued by the BJP government. It is fine if they do, but wrong when we do?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was the Chief Minister, the government had issued an order prohibiting organisations from carrying out activities within educational institutions.

“Jagadish Shettar now says that the Education Department issued the order and not him. But that order was indeed issued during his tenure as Chief Minister,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also added that granting permission is not mandatory. “There is no rule that permission must be given to all organisations. Whether to grant or deny permission depends on the law and order situation,” the Chief Minister said.