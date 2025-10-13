Siddaramaiah Denies Cabinet Reshuffle Link to Dinner

Bengaluru/Bagalkote: Rejecting the buzz that his scheduled dinner meeting for cabinet colleagues was linked to the proposed cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the banquet has nothing to do with the rejig.The meeting gains significance amid speculations about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

"I often host dinners, it was not possible for some time now, so I'm hosting," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bagalkote in response to a question regarding the dinner meeting. Asked if this was a special dinner, he replied, "There is nothing special in the dinner, it is a normal dinner. It may be special in your (media) view and for the opposition party, that's all. Food will be normal."

Asked about cabinet expansion or reshuffle, he said, "It has nothing to do with this (dinner). Reshuffle has nothing to do with hosting a dinner." Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM asked whether such a gathering was an offence? Should we not meet? I can't understand. Listening to the BJP, you (media) have made our meeting over dinner an offence. Why are you asking then? We keep meeting always," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah and his camp are pushing for a cabinet reshuffle. They said, any move by the Chief Minister to effect a cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete 2.5 years in office, will be widely seen as a message that he is at the helm and will continue to do so. The action may come across as a setback for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is known to be waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair.

Shivakumar had on Saturday played down speculations about the cabinet reshuffle in the state, calling it a "rumour" in the media. Preparations for upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat, also urban local body polls are likely to be discussed during the dinner meeting, party sources said.

The CM may also want to discuss fighting corruption allegations, especially following the recent letter from the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) claiming that the quantum of commission or kickbacks, had doubled under the Congress government.